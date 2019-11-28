I have an admission to make, I have been suffering from Frozen fatigue.

Like many of us - and almost every child under 10 - I loved the original 2013 Frozen, which saw Disney put a modern spin on the princess fairy tale. Then the merchandise overload and inescapable songs took their toll.

I'm happy to say Frozen 2 has thawed my fatigue. More than that, it was quite lovely (and I appreciated that even the makers have a self-awareness of how "over it" we are of a certain song).

The spirit of the film is the same as the original. Anna and Elsa are still at the centre; two independent, capable young women who understand the importance of family and go on an adventure to right the wrongs of the past.

In large part, we revisit what we already know about Arendelle, Elsa's magical powers and the fate of the girls' parents, while softly introducing new content about environmentalism and indigenous culture.

The good news is all your favourite sidekicks are back, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer Sven; while it's worth seeing the film just for the adorable and guileless Olaf the Snowman (Gad), who steals the show.

Just like in the original film the songs strongly convey what Anna and Elsa are feeling but aren't as standout this time around. It's the animation that soars, building on the first film's beautiful, sharp look.

It may not have quite the magic of its predecessor but this is still a good sophomore effort.

Cast:

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad

Director:

Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Running time:

103 mins

Rating:

PG (Some scenes may scare very young children)

Verdict:

Not as magical as the original, but enjoyable all the same.