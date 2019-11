How good would this be?!

Rage Against The Machine recently reformed and there has been much speculation on when their first live show dates would be announced.

The below image has been shared on the internet, sending RATM fans in New Zealand into a spin.

There has been no official announcement yet but the Australian dates lineup with Splendour In The Grass dates.

Advertisement

Stay tuned...

This article was first published on Radio Hauraki's website.