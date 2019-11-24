A sneak peek of Eleanor Catton's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma has been revealed in a new trailer.

Catton, who won a Man Booker Prize for her novel The Luminaries, wrote the script for the new film version of the beloved classic, set for release in February next year.

The new film is directed by Autumn de Wilde.

Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders) stars as Emma Woodhouse. She is joined by Miranda Hart (The Spy), Johnny Flynn (Lovesick), Bill Nighy (Their Finest) and Josh O'Connor (The Crown).

Advertisement

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Emma Woodhouse in the new adaptation of Jane Austen's classic. Photo / Screenshot

The trailer showcases the classic's comedic tone and the film's stunning costumes.

First published in 1815, Austen's classic follows Emma's adventures as she deals with misguided matches and romantic mishaps.

READ MORE:

• Trailblazers: Eleanor Catton

• Author Eleanor Catton throws the book at NZ; labelled 'traitor' by RadioLive host Sean Plunket

• Eleanor Catton has 'no particular great insights into politics', says John Key

• Eleanor Catton wins Man Booker Prize

The 1995 hit teen flick Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone was based on the novel.

Emma is released in cinemas on February 13, 2020.