They're real in Australia!

Mike and Annette spotted this sign on a recent trip to Sydney.

Beyond the pale

Expressions banned from use in New Zealand parliamentary debate:
1933 — Blowfly-minded
1943 — Retardate worm
1946 — Clown of the House ... Idle vapourings of a mind diseased... I would cut the honourable gentleman's throat if I had the chance
1949 — His brains could revolve inside a peanut shell for a thousand years without touching the sides
1957 — Kind of animal that gnaws holes
1959 — Member not fit to lick the shoes of the Prime Minister
1963 — Energy of a tired snail returning

SUV owner's shock discovery

Saving for a drainy day

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: