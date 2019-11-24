More than US$350,000 of jewellery was stolen from rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's home in Atlanta, local media report.

Nineteen items — worth almost $550,000 in Kiwi dollars — disappeared in the raid 10 days ago, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

They included diamond rings, platinum bracelets and luxury watches.

Australia-born Azalea — real name Amethyst Kelly — told police she was at home when she believed the theft took place. The back door was unlocked so Carti — real name Jordan Carter — could get in.

At some point, the Journal-Constition reported, the couple noticed a designer bag they kept the jewellery in was missing.

Surveillance footage of a suspect carrying a gun and wearing a dark mask entering the house has been given to police.