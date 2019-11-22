Jane Galloway Heitz who starred in TV series The Big Bang Theory and Glee has died.

The 78-year-old actress also had roles in a variety of shows including Shameless, Grey's Anatomy, Prison Break and CSI.

According to The Sun, Galloway Heitz died from congestive heart failure.

She is survived by her two children and three grandchildren.

In The Big Bang Theory, Galloway Heitz played the role of Mildred, and in Glee she played Lillian Adler - the club director of the glee musical program at William McKinley High School.

She is the third cast member of Glee to die - following the deaths of Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) in 2013 and Mark Salling (Noah "Puck" Puckerman) in 2018.