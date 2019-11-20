TVNZ Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay and her bodyguard husband Iain McKay have welcomed their first child.

Their daughter Margaux McKay was born at 6:58pm on Thursday 31 October, 2019.

Jessica took to Instagram to share a photo of her and wee Margaux in the "rare Wellington sun."

READ MORE:

• TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch weds bearded bodyguard

• TV presenter Samantha Hayes announces pregnancy

• Oh baby! Three hunts for a new prime time news anchor

• Tributes flow following the death of TVNZ news presenter Greg Boyed

Advertisement

"Welcome to the world little Margaux McKay. A Halloween treat born on the 31st of October at 6.58pm - just in time for a breaking news banner. We are smitten," she captioned the snap.

The couple wed last year after McKay shot to fame last year for being Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's "hot hipster-bearded bodyguard".

Twitter users swooned over McKay after he was seen protecting Ardern at Labour's campaign launch at the Auckland Town hall, labelling him a "hipster spook".

Iain McKay and Jessica Mutch tied the knot at Mudbrick Vineyard. Photo / Supplied

The pair tied the knot at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island - with Mutch's colleague Matty McLean performing celebrant duties.

During her pregnancy, Jessica continued to work right up until she was 38 weeks pregnant.

"There was a bit of me that wanted to be that heavily pregnant and on TV, and just doing a job. I wanted to prove a point a little bit," she said in an interview with NowToLove.

She says that she wants to make women working while pregnant not to be a "thing".