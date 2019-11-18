Billy Idol is returning to New Zealand for a show in Auckland this summer.

The English rock icon, known for his hits including Rebel Yell, White Wedding, and Eyes Without A Face will play The Outer Fields at Auckland's Western Springs on Sunday January 19.

Joining Idol for the show are two legendary Kiwi acts, Stellar and Elemeno P.

READ MORE:

• Tool announce one Auckland show for early next year

• New tickets released for Sir Elton John's farewell New Zealand tour

Advertisement

Stellar* is fronted by Boh Runga, and the group's popularity in the early 2000's earned them nine Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards and three Top 10 albums. The band are known for their epic live performances and are returning in 2020 to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album MIX.

Elemeno P level out the line up, and will take the stage with their energetic pop anthems. The band are known for their hits Verona, Fast Times In Tahoe and Every Day's A Saturday.

Tickets general admission all-ages gig go on sale Wednesday 20 November at 1pm.

My Live Nation members can snap up tickets before the general public from 1pm today.

Full ticket and event information is available on Live Nation's website.