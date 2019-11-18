Singer Amber Liu has been labelled a racist after claiming a man who was arrested for eating a sandwich on a train platform "deserved it".
K-pop star Amber Liu has become the centre of a Twitter pile-on after bizarrely defending a police officer who arrested a man for eating a sandwich on a train platform in San Francisco.
The singer, formerly of South Korean girl group f (x), was involved in a YouTube discussion about an incident which occurred earlier this month, widely believed to be a clear example of systemic racism ingrained in US law enforcement.
In the footage below, the man can be seen being arrested by four police officers for eating on the train platform while his partner filmed the incident on her phone.
The following day, hoards of people were filmed eating on the same platform as an "eat-in
protest" against the arrest.
While discussing the incident, singer Liu said the man in question deserved to be arrested for not "showing respect" to the officer.
"I think he just f***ing deserved it, because dude he's being super disrespectful, it's like you don't have to act like that towards a police officer," she said.
"A police officer is a police officer, you should still show some type of respect. Know your rights but show some type of respect."
Her response prompted confusion from others in the video below.
On Twitter, fans erupted over Liu's stance on the matter, with the star's name trending worldwide by Monday afternoon.
The singer has since tweeted an apology for the comments, back-pedalling on her "snap judgment".
"I am so sorry for not seeing the whole situation and jumping to a conclusion," she wrote.
"I've always stood for equality, I've always stood for love, I believe in #BlackLivesMatter and I'm so sorry I've negatively affected so many people because of my ignorance.
"I will continue to educate myself in this matter," she concluded.
Many have been quick to label the apology insincere.