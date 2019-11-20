Each week the Herald's entertainment team asks a different celebrity to share key moments in their life and career. Today, Anika Moa.

My first job was ...

a milk run. I had the biggest boobies, so it literally took the breath out of me, LOL. l I loved that job for fitness and lived on milk.

It taught me … how to run fast if you wanna get paid! Also, I saved all my money to buy a Study T-shirt and some Barkers pants. That was pretty sweet.

My big break came … when I wrote some amazing songs and found myself and then went to a record company and was signed and no one discovered me, I discovered myself.

Advertisement

The last job I quit was … apple picking. One day I did it and couldn't move my arms the next day so I quit by never going back. Hahahahahahahaha.

The most famous person I've ever met is ... Celine Dion for Seven Sharp. I was s***ting my pants and then sang with her.



She was ... nuts in a good way. We all need to be nuts in a good way.

The best time I've had on stage was … the winery tours, which are always full of happy drunks and I've always loved them. Playing with my band/friends is always a happy moment for me.

But the worst was … any windy stages or when I have the farts or stomach bugs.

My dream role would be … acting with Charlize Theron in a lesbian thriller where I end up being victimised by her and stalked. It's a dream of mine.

• Anika co-hosts The Hits' drive show with Stacey Morrison and Mike Puru. Her latest album of songs for young children (and their parents), Songs For Bubbas 3, is out tomorrow (Friday).