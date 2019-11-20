Each week the Herald's entertainment team asks a different celebrity to share key moments in their life and career. Today, Anika Moa.

My first job was ...

a milk run. I had the biggest boobies, so it literally took the breath out of me, LOL. l I loved that job for fitness and lived on milk.

It taught me … how to run fast if you wanna get paid! Also, I saved all my money to buy a Study T-shirt and some Barkers pants. That was pretty sweet.

My big break came … when I wrote some amazing songs and found myself and then went to a record company and was signed and no one discovered me, I discovered myself.

