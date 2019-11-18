The Hits radio host Mike Puru says being dumped from The Bachelor taught him that his life is not defined by a job. He hosts the Santa Party at Aotea Square this Sunday after the Farmers Santa Parade.

1 How did you cope with being dropped from The Edge Breakfast Show and then TV3's The Bachelor?

It took a while for me to get through, in all honesty. After 20 years at Mediaworks, I was disappointed. I thought I was delivering everything they needed me to, so it came as a surprise. It took three years to find full-time work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.