ZM's Friday Jams live is tonight, and we have all the information you need to ensure have a great time.

More than 30,000 fans are expected to attend the event headlined by Janet Jackson, The Black Eyed Peas, 50 cent, and Jason Derulo.

WHERE:

Western Springs Stadium.

THE WEATHER:

According to Met Service, fine spells are expected and there is a chance of showers later in the evening - so it might be worth packing a raincoat just in case. A high of 23 degrees is expected, and it's forecast to be a fairly mild evening with a low of 16.

THE LINE-UP:

Janet Jackson, The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson, Brandy, Sisqo, Scribe, Savage, J-Kwon.



HOSTED BY:

Fatman Scoop plus DJ Horizon.

GATES OPEN:

3pm. The first act J-Kwon takes the stage at 4pm.

SET TIMES:

Available on zmonline.com.

Jason Derulo is among the acts headlining the event. Photo / Mushroom Creative

WHAT YOU CAN BRING IN:

Small personal cameras are allowed, as well as small amounts of prepared food. You can bring a sealed, empty water bottle up to 750ml in size, and the lid will be discarded before entry.

LEAVE AT HOME:

Bags larger than A3 size (400mm x 300mm x 300mm) won't be allowed into the venue.

Umbrellas aren't allowed, neither are iPads or other tablets or metal cutlery. For a full list of prohibited and permitted items, check out aucklandstadiums.co.nz

GETTING THERE:

If you're heading to the show, it might be best to leave the car at home because of multiple road closures and parking restrictions surrounding the venue. Travel on NX1 special event buses, and trains are included with your ticket, so save it for the ride home.

The Black Eyed Peas will play their hits with new vocalist Jessica Reynoso. Photo / Mushroom Creative

Event buses will depart outside Mayoral Drive, behind the Aotea Centre between 3:30pm and 6:30pm. Fans can return to the city on the event buses leaving from Williamson Avenue which will run for an hour after the event or until the crowd clears.

Travel on trains to and from the event from 3pm is also included with your ticket, check out Auckland Transport's website for more information and for full timetables.

AFTER PARTY:

Still up for a boogie after the concert? The official after-party is happening at Studio The Venue on K Road and features a DJ set from none other than The Black Eyed Peas, and performances from Sisquo, Keri Hilson, J-Kwon and more. Tickets are available via ticketfairy.com.