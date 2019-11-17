Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's final town hall concert for 2019 may have been titled Conflict & Triumph, but it opened with the subtle strains of a new commission from Salina Fisher.

The seven fragile minutes of the young New Zealander's Murmuring Light created its own impressionist world from the play of light - as her 2015 Rainphase did from water.

Conductor Giordano Bellincampi mixed timbres like a master painter, from intricate string writing to unfamiliar piano effects. Birds were ever present, in both individual song and in clustering sonic flocks.

Ning Feng has come a long way since winning the Michael

