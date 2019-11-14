The NZ Music Awards have kicked off with one hell of a bang, as host and musician Jon Toogood started the ceremony by dropping not one, but three f-bombs in a row.

The Shihad superstar was hosting the event with Laura Daniel which is being broadcast live on Three, and mentioned that he was worried about swearing on air.

In a pre-planned bit, Daniel had a solution ready: A swear jar in which Toogood would have to put in $100 every time he swore with all proceeds going to the charity Music Helps.

Toogood then proceeded to drop the f-bomb three times in a row, including calling the audience - which included PM Jacinda Ardern - "mother f*****s".

He said: "That sounds like a f***ing great idea, are you mother f****s ready for a f***ing great night?"

Of course, it was all a fun bit in the name of charity, but with a live broadcast, Three was unable to censor it so all three f-bombs rang out in lounges across the country.

Ah well, all in the name of charity eh, Jon?

Was wondering how Jon would get through hosting without dropping an F-word or five. Then revealed it was a charity earner and dropped three. Way to go. https://t.co/3Y3vlHQuqf — Mark Cubey (@markcubey) November 14, 2019

Meanwhile, The Beths kicked off the ceremony with a performance of their hit Little Death and Six60 took home the first award of the evening for Radio Airplay Record of the year.

Earlier, PM Jacinda Ardern walked the red carpet and acknowledged "the incredible talent we've had come through this year" saying "I know we're all really super proud of all of our musicians".

She said: "This is part of who we are as a nation, so much of our conscience, our major historic moments are all captured by our artists... so great to be here."