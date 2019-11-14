New Zealand's most highly-anticipated music event of the year is about to kick off with our resident celeb and fashion gurus Sinead Corcoran and Cam Mansel bringing you all the action live from the red carpet at Spark Arena.

This year pop newcomer Benee leads the nominations with five nods for her debut EP Fire on Marzz. She's followed closely by Aldous Harding and The Beths for their latest albums Designer and Future Me Hates Me respectively. Avantdale Bowling Club, Broods, Marlon Williams and Mitch James all join them in vying for the top prize of Album of the Year.

The awards for Highest Selling Artist, Radio Airplay, People's Choice and International Achievement will also be handed out, whil the Legacy Award will be presented to Kiwi legends, Th' Dudes who will also perform live.

The ceremony takes place at Auckland's Spark Arena. If you don't have tickets, you can also watch them from the comfort of your own home as they'll be broadcast live on Three from 8.30pm.

The full list of nominees is below and if you're up for a bit of fun, check out some predictions of who might win from TimeOut Entertainment's not-so-psychic cat, Izzy.

THE NOMINEES:

Album of the Year

Aldous Harding - Designer

Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club

Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster

Marlon Williams - Live at the Town Hall

Mitch James - Mitch James

The Beths - Future Me Hates Me

Single of the Year

Aldous Harding - The Barrel

Benee - Soaked

Church & AP - Ready or Not

Drax Project - All This Time

Six60 - The Greatest

The Beths - Future Me Hates Me

Solo Artist

Aldous Harding - Designer

Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club

Benee - Fire On Marzz

Mitch James - Mitch James

Group

Beastwars - IV

Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster

L.A.B - L.A.B II

The Beths - Future Me Hates Me

Breakthrough Artist

Baynk - Someones EP II

Benee - Fire On Marzz

Church & AP - Ready Or Not

The Beths - Future Me Hates Me

Pop

Benee - Fire On Marzz

Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster

Mitch James - Mitch James

Alternative

Aldous Harding - Designer

The Beths - Future Me Hates Me

Tiny Ruins - Olympic Girls

Rock

Beastwars - IV

Racing - Real Dancing

Villainy - Raised In The Dark

Hip Hop

Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club

Chursch & AP - Cathedral/All Purpose

Diggy Dupe - Island Time

Soul / R&B

Bailey Wiley - Bailey Wiley

Louis Baker - Open

Rei - The Bridge

Roots

L.A.B - L.A.B II

Lost Tribe Aotearoa

Troy Kingi & The Upperclass - Holy Colony Burning Acres

Maori

Louis Baker - Open

Rei - The Bridge

Troy Kingi & The Upperclass - Holy Colony Burning Acres

Electronic

Pacific Heights - A Lost Light

Sweet Mix Kids

Tali - Love & Migration

Classical

Michael Houston & Bella Hristova - The Complete Beethoven Violin Sonatas

Simon O'Neill - Distant Beloved

The Linkwood Guitar Duo - Music from New Zealand for Two Guitars

Worship

Equippers Worship - Equiipers Worship

Harbourside Worship - Collide

Jule Riding - Rivers

Music Video

Jason Bock - Feeling Free (Leisure)

Martin Sagadin & Aldous Harding - The Barrel (Aldous Harding)

Vision Thing - Rock Bottom (Randa)