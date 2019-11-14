New Zealand's most highly-anticipated music event of the year is about to kick off with our resident celeb and fashion gurus Sinead Corcoran and Cam Mansel bringing you all the action live from the red carpet at Spark Arena.
This year pop newcomer Benee leads the nominations with five nods for her debut EP Fire on Marzz. She's followed closely by Aldous Harding and The Beths for their latest albums Designer and Future Me Hates Me respectively. Avantdale Bowling Club, Broods, Marlon Williams and Mitch James all join them in vying for the top prize of Album of the Year.
The awards for Highest Selling Artist, Radio Airplay, People's Choice and International Achievement will also be handed out, whil the Legacy Award will be presented to Kiwi legends, Th' Dudes who will also perform live.
The ceremony takes place at Auckland's Spark Arena. If you don't have tickets, you can also watch them from the comfort of your own home as they'll be broadcast live on Three from 8.30pm.
The full list of nominees is below and if you're up for a bit of fun, check out some predictions of who might win from TimeOut Entertainment's not-so-psychic cat, Izzy.
THE NOMINEES:
Album of the Year
Aldous Harding - Designer
Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club
Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster
Marlon Williams - Live at the Town Hall
Mitch James - Mitch James
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Single of the Year
Aldous Harding - The Barrel
Benee - Soaked
Church & AP - Ready or Not
Drax Project - All This Time
Six60 - The Greatest
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Solo Artist
Aldous Harding - Designer
Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club
Benee - Fire On Marzz
Mitch James - Mitch James
Group
Beastwars - IV
Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster
L.A.B - L.A.B II
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Breakthrough Artist
Baynk - Someones EP II
Benee - Fire On Marzz
Church & AP - Ready Or Not
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Pop
Benee - Fire On Marzz
Broods - Dont Feed The Pop Monster
Mitch James - Mitch James
Alternative
Aldous Harding - Designer
The Beths - Future Me Hates Me
Tiny Ruins - Olympic Girls
Rock
Beastwars - IV
Racing - Real Dancing
Villainy - Raised In The Dark
Hip Hop
Avantdale Bowling Club - Avantdale Bowling Club
Chursch & AP - Cathedral/All Purpose
Diggy Dupe - Island Time
Soul / R&B
Bailey Wiley - Bailey Wiley
Louis Baker - Open
Rei - The Bridge
Roots
L.A.B - L.A.B II
Lost Tribe Aotearoa
Troy Kingi & The Upperclass - Holy Colony Burning Acres
Maori
Louis Baker - Open
Rei - The Bridge
Troy Kingi & The Upperclass - Holy Colony Burning Acres
Electronic
Pacific Heights - A Lost Light
Sweet Mix Kids
Tali - Love & Migration
Classical
Michael Houston & Bella Hristova - The Complete Beethoven Violin Sonatas
Simon O'Neill - Distant Beloved
The Linkwood Guitar Duo - Music from New Zealand for Two Guitars
Worship
Equippers Worship - Equiipers Worship
Harbourside Worship - Collide
Jule Riding - Rivers
Music Video
Jason Bock - Feeling Free (Leisure)
Martin Sagadin & Aldous Harding - The Barrel (Aldous Harding)
Vision Thing - Rock Bottom (Randa)