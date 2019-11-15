Born out of the local house party scene, a group of Whanganui musicians have built an empire which now sells out shows around the country and garners millions of online streams.

Machete Clan started with a group of mates mucking around recording tunes and writing songs in the background at parties.

Fast-forward to 2016 and they could be heard at student parties around New Zealand with their hit single On The Rark blasting from the speaker.

Now, near the end of 2019, Machete Clan have just completed their second national tour, released three albums and clocked millions of streams on

