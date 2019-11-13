The full extent of Stephen Colbert's adventures in New Zealand will be revealed when his week-long series rolls out on The Late Show next week.

Footage will include an interview with PM Jacinda Ardern, a tour of Wellington with Kiwi stars Lucy Lawless and Bret McKenzie and rugby lessons with "legends from the All Blacks".

Perhaps most notably, it will also include a trip to Hobbiton with Sir Peter Jackson, where Colbert filmed scenes for a Lord of the Rings "spinoff".

That spinoff certainly explains why Colbert was snapped in his old costume from his cameo in The Hobbit during his visit here.

According to CBS, the series will also see Colbert embark on "an adventurous exploration of the country's extreme landscape, which culminates in a visit to the birthplace of bungee jumping."

Colbert's visit to New Zealand came after Ardern's first appearance on The Late Show in September 2018, when she extended an invitation to him along with an offer of citizenship to Hobbiton.

Colbert spent only six days here, for which taxpayers forked out more than $100,000.

However, Tourism New Zealand says it is expecting a "significant return on investment" of $5 million in estimated advertising value from Colbert's trip. Plus The Late Show with Stephen Colbert averages three million views an episode.