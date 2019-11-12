Disney+ has officially launched in the US, but things have not gone smoothly and fans are not having it.

As you'd expect with a new streaming service and one which was always inevitably going to be flooded with users as soon as possible, the site is struggling to keep up and has been experiencing glitches and full-on crashes throughout its first day.

Fans have taken to social media in droves to complain, with many upset that Disney hadn't been better prepared for the influx of traffic.

The #DisneyPlus servers in one image: pic.twitter.com/0AvzI3PhA5 — I Gave Up The Ghost On My Halloween Name (@_aubrey) November 12, 2019

Cool, good talk, @disneyplus. Ran for about 30 seconds then crashed. pic.twitter.com/1u9MvndKxt — Thea Ferrara (@TheaFerra) November 12, 2019

*SIGH*

Nobody's perfect, but after waiting eagerly for months for @disneyplus I excitedly opened the app while waiting for an appointment, only to find this: #DisneyPlus #DisneyDown

It's not just me, I'm seeing articles already saying that connection issues are a prob for many. pic.twitter.com/aRhsS61ZPh — Agent Peggy Carter 2020Ⓐ💥 (@AgentCarter_SSR) November 12, 2019

Disney plus isn't working for me. Content doesn't have a play button.



I'm not shocked, but how could Disney not expect this surge of traffic? pic.twitter.com/5xN2u1Md9Z — 1.0 (@brdavids) November 12, 2019

Woke up at 7am to set up #DisneyPlus and it wasn't working. It started working about 5 min ago and now it's not working again. How could you not expect this much traffic?!?

Super disappointed. pic.twitter.com/kMqN1Gyv65 — Devyn Kleinholz (@KleinholzDevyn) November 12, 2019

However, these first day jitters are totally normal - it happens any time there's a massive increase in demand for something and Disney seems to be almost pleased it's gone pearshaped.

A spokesperson says: "The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue."

Whether they should be so pleased however, is another question.

According to TechCrunch, the new streaming platform had up to 2 million subscribers in the US pre-launch which sounds impressive, until you note that Netflix has more than 60 million in the US alone, and more than 158 million worldwide.

Still, the fact that there's this much outrage has to be a good sign at least and at the very least, things should well be smoothed out by the time Disney+ launches in New Zealand on November 19.