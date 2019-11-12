Disney+ has officially launched in the US, but things have not gone smoothly and fans are not having it.
As you'd expect with a new streaming service and one which was always inevitably going to be flooded with users as soon as possible, the site is struggling to keep up and has been experiencing glitches and full-on crashes throughout its first day.
Fans have taken to social media in droves to complain, with many upset that Disney hadn't been better prepared for the influx of traffic.
However, these first day jitters are totally normal - it happens any time there's a massive increase in demand for something and Disney seems to be almost pleased it's gone pearshaped.
A spokesperson says: "The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue."
Whether they should be so pleased however, is another question.
According to TechCrunch, the new streaming platform had up to 2 million subscribers in the US pre-launch which sounds impressive, until you note that Netflix has more than 60 million in the US alone, and more than 158 million worldwide.
Still, the fact that there's this much outrage has to be a good sign at least and at the very least, things should well be smoothed out by the time Disney+ launches in New Zealand on November 19.