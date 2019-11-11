Extraordinary sacrifices by ordinary people

The Memorial to Heroic Self-Sacrifice is a public monument in Postman's Park in London, commemorating ordinary people who died saving the lives of others and who might otherwise have been forgotten. Among those recorded on tiles is Elizabeth Boxall, 17, of Bethnal Green who died from injuries received in trying to save a child from a runaway horse. Pantomime artist Sarah Smith of Prince's Theatre is another who name is recorded. She died after she was burned when her dress caught fire as she tried put out the flames which had enveloped her companion in January 1863. The memorial was conceived by painter and sculptor George Frederic Watts in 1887, but only four tiles were in place at his death in 1904. The most recent tile, the 54th, was added in 2009.

Aquatic snail mail

"My sister's birthday was on November 3," writes Pam. "We sent a parcel nearly two weeks prior to that, yet it took 16 days to get to Melbourne, arriving eventually on November 6. She would like to thank the person who rowed the Tasman for 16 days, 1500 nautical miles to have it delivered. A great effort, keep up the good work."

Not your average lightbulb moment

A reader writes: "As my daughter said, these swallows building their nest not exactly having a lightbulb moment!"

If movies titles were written as Clickbait

1. Will 1 million balloons lift up this house?

2. Omg, a rat is in the kitchen at this 4 star restaurant??? (real) (not clickbait)

3. I built a time machine out of a sports car!?! (Part 1)

4. Spanish man found the six fingered man who killed his father! He was not prepared to die ... not like this! (Totally real! Not clickbait! Graphic images!)

5. Giant tells me I'm a wizard?!? (not clickbait)

(Via Reddit)

Okay millennial

Stacey writes: "Out for anniversary dinner with hubby in Cambridge last night. The waitress asked us how long we'd been married. '19 years! Wow! I'm 19. You guys have been married my entire life!' Gee, thanks kid. I wasn't feeling my age until just then."