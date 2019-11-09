Sharon Stone has wound back the clock and re-enacted her infamous Basic Instinct scene – in front of a live audience that included her teenage son.

Stone rocketed to stardom in the 1992 film that featured her iconic leg-crossing scene, which she recreated on stage at the GQ Awards in Berlin last night.

READ MORE:

• Sharon Stone recreates iconic Basic Instinct scene in racy new Vogue shoot

• An episode with Sharon Stone

• Sharon Stone's brilliant reply to abuse question

Movie-goers well remember the scene in which her character, crime novelist and bisexual killer Catherine Tramell, uncrossed her legs during a police interrogation to reveal she has no underwear on.

Advertisement

With her 19-year-old son Roan watching on, The Sun reports Stone paid a nod to the racy scene, as she took a seat onstage to speak after accepting a Woman of the Year award.

Sharon Stone re-enacts the famous movie moment on stage. Photo / Getty Images.

Wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline, she smiled as she re-enacted the scene from the movie that co-starred Michael Douglas, without flashing the audience.

"Some years ago I was sitting on a sound stage, and my director said, 'Can you hand me your underpants because we're seeing them in the scene and you shouldn't have underpants on but we won't see anything', Stone explained of how the scene came about.

"I said, 'sure.' I didn't know this moment would change my life."

The 61-year-old also touched on how the scene also saw her widely ridiculed, when her career took a dive following the release of the box office flop Basic Instinct 2.

"There was a time when all I was, was a joke," she said.

Stone also revisited the scene earlier this year, when she posed topless in a cover shoot for Vogue Portugal's Sex Issue.

One shot captured her lying back in a pool, with another showing her wearing fishnets and stiletto heels, staring straight at the camera while mimicking the scene from Basic Instinct.