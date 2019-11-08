Audience members fled from one of the West End's most popular theatres after part of the ceiling collapsed during a production on Wednesday night.

A number of people suffered minor injuries from falling debris when the collapse left a gaping hole in the ceiling above the grand circle at the Piccadilly Theatre, 20 minutes into Death of a Salesman starring US actor Wendell Pierce, the Daily Mail reports.

Police, the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service arrived as theatre goers were evacuated.

Dominic West and Wendell Pierce attend the press night after party for Death Of A Salesman in London, England. West, starred with Pierce in The Wire. Photo / Getty Images

Videos on social media showed lead actor Pierce — who plays Willy Loman in the Arthur Miller play — posing for pictures with fans outside the 91-year-old theatre after the evacuation.

Advertisement

"I did not mean for it to go like this," he was filmed saying in one video, to laughs from the audience gathered on the footpath.

READ MORE:

• NZ theatre adds another chapter to its history with opening of new play

• The year in theatre - ATC announces 2020 season

• Theatre review: Once's soulful songs exceeds the simple story

• AloFA - the new play from Samoa with love

Pierce, who previously starred as Robert Zane in Suits, thanked people for evacuating the building safely and apologised on behalf of the show's cast.

"We are so honoured that you came tonight; we're so sorry that ... unfortunately this happened.

Well that was eventful- the ceiling at the Piccadilly Theatre fell in whilst watching #DeathOfASalesman. Incredibly efficient evacuation by the staff & very excited to hear @WendellPierce up close but sad not to see the play. Hopefully no one injured pic.twitter.com/iXPLDZpupV — Helen Berresford (@HelenBerresford) November 6, 2019

"We promise you when we return we will make this a memorable evening at the theatre, no matter what," he continued in another video.

"So as of now, turn to your loved ones and friends, to your left and right, and say 'Which pub are we going to?' and let's go there and have a memorable night in anticipation of coming back."

Shocked to hear about the ceiling at the #PiccadillyTheatre during the performance of #DeathofaSalesman, happy no one has been seriously injured. Just wanted to share this tweet showing what a wonderful man @WendellPierce is 🎭❤️ https://t.co/izWuHdQaLa — Linda Enfield 🦉Ⓥ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@LindaEnfield) November 6, 2019

Samuel Rhydderch, 21, who was at Wednesday night's show, said: "There was a piercing scream coming from the upper tier above us, then there was a lot of rumbling which turned out to be people running. I saw some people being treated for cuts and bruises but it didn't seem serious."

- additional reporting nzherald.co.nz