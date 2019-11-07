Game of Thrones enjoyed tremendous success but it got off to a rocky start when the show's bosses demanded the disastrous pilot episode be almost entirely scrapped.

According to The Sun, the unseen first episode was so bad that the show's producers were ordered to recast roles and reshoot almost every scene in accordance with feedback.

However, one thread of the show that remained unchanged from the start was the prevalence of sex scenes, with nudity and raunchy dialogue commonplace in the brothels throughout Westeros.

And while most of the initial pilot episode was discarded, actress Esme Bianco, who played prostitute Ros, has revealed her raunchy introduction with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) was the only scene to survive the chop.

Ros met a tragic end. Photo / Supplied.

The scene featured Tyrion hiding in the brothel while his furious relatives searched high and low for him.



"I was originally just called 'the red-headed whore'," Bianco told fans at the second annual Con of Thrones spotlight panel.

"I didn't have a name at that point. And I was only meant to do this one scene with (Tyrion).

"They reshot almost the entire pilot with the exception of my scene with Peter (Dinklage)."

The character of Ros became a friend to Tyrion, and was eventually awarded her name by A Song of ice & Fire author George RR Martin, when her character took on greater prominence than originally planned.

Ros eventually met a grisly end when she was brutally murdered with a crossbow fired by Tyrion's evil nephew Joffrey.

Tyrion's hair was dark and curly in episodes after the pilot. Photo / Supplied.

But Ros and Tyrion's first tryst caused its own headaches for the wardrobe department, as his hair was straight and dyed platinum blond - as per the character in the books.

The novel describes Tyrion's hair as "so blond it seems white" so Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss had Dinklage wear a wig.

This caused continuity issues later when Dinklage reverted to his natural curly hair with highlights.

Game of Thrones fans were always quick to highlight any discrepancies but this particular change never really attracted close scrutiny.