U2 singer Bono was spotted dining on Ponsonby Rd last night ahead of the Irish rock band's Auckland concerts this weekend.

The iconic frontman was photographed by a fellow patron enjoying a meal at SPQR hours after the band was spotted atop Auckland's One Tree Hill.

The group visited the Auckland landmark to pay tribute to their much-loved friend and late roadie, Kiwi Greg Carroll.

Carroll first met U2 during their inaugural visit to our shores in 1984 during The Unforgettable Fire tour. He charmed his way into a job and became close friends with Bono, before he died tragically in a motorcycle accident in Dublin in 1986, aged 26.

U2 frontman Bono was spotted enjoying a meal on Ponsonby Road. Photo / Instagram.

U2's song One Tree Hill was penned by Bono and released in 1987 in Carroll's memory.

The band is in New Zealand to kick off the Australasian leg of their Joshua Tree tour, playing two shows this Friday and Saturday at Mt Smart Stadium.