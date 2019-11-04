Harry Potter fans are rejoicing after Evanna Lynch reunited with some of her co-stars eight years after filming on the franchise came to an end.

Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, took to Instagram to upload a photo with Oliver and James Phelps — who played Fred and George Weasley — and Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley.

The photo was taken at the Rhode Island Comic-Con event and fans in the comment section expressed joy over the reunion.

"We love a good potter reunion," one person commented.

"Aww so happy to see the gang back together," wrote another.

Oliver Phelps posted a photo to Instagram as well captioning their silly photo "we take this stuff very seriously".

In 2018 Lynch revealed her struggle with an eating disorder when she was a pre-teen. She said at the time that her love for Harry Potter was "the only thing" that distracted her from her condition.

Lynch also revealed that prior to being cast as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movie franchise, she and the books' author had become pen pals.

"I started writing to J.K. Rowling and she wrote back and we became pen friends after that," she revealed on an episode of Dancing with the Stars. "I was in and out of the hospital and I would be getting these letters."

Lynch said Rowling's letters helped her realise she had "something to offer the world".

Rowling wasn't aware Lynch had auditioned for — and gained — the Lovegood role and was delighted when she found out in 2006.