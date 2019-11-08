Marlon Williams talks sloth, pride and being an enthusiastic eater

SLOTH
You have described yourself as a "passive drifter". Does that make you slothful?
Sloth is the most interesting sin because it's the only sin that is a sin by omission. It's the most slippery of all the vices. People relate it to depression but I feel like depression is an active thing while sloth is a complete absence of the will to live. As a passive drifter, sloth is a terrifying and pretty present thing sometimes. The danger is that you lose all sense of when to start rowing

