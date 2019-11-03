A 'Brunchella' food service that was held before a free church service concert performed by Kanye West has left customers feeling ripped off.

Kanye West who released an album of gospel-inspired hits titled Jesus is King performed for free at a service at Bethany Church in Louisiana.

Thousands attended the service, and organisers charged guests US $55 (NZ $85) for a 'Brunchella' plate as a church fundraiser, reports The Daily Mail.

A woman was so disgusted by the pathetic meal that she asked for a refund.

"This is the wonderful & COLD brunch BUFFET we are being served by Boil & Roux BR. & the server looked at me crazy when I asked for another pancake," Kimberly Kinchen posted on Facebook with a photo of her not so appetising meal.

The photo quickly went viral and Twitter users compared it to the failed Fyre Fest music festival meal in 2017.

The catering company admitted that they received contact regarding the services poor quality of food.

"The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral," the company says.

Guests also complained about Kanye's tardiness, saying that his performance that was meant to start at 6.00 pm still hadn't even begun at 7.30 pm.

"It's now 7.30 and STILL, no Kanye. Same playlist still on repeat. Slowly losing sanity. There's a blunt somewhere in the crowd I wish got passed to me," a Twitter user posted.