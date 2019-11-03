Ruby Rose has taken to social media with a series of suspicious posts following her ex's engagement announcement.

The Batwoman actress formerly dated The Veronica's star Jessica Origliasso, and the pop star announced her engagement to her trans male partner Kai Corlton on Instagram last week.

Origliasso captioned the post: "I've been happy crying for two hours. I've never felt so full."

In response to the announcement, Rose took to her Instagram stories. She posted a series of posts relating to relationships, including: "when nails grow long, we cut nails not fingers. Similarly when misunderstanding grow up, cut your ego, not your relationship."

Another post said: "Maybe they will choose you...maybe they won't. But none of it matters if you choose yourself."

Rose and Origliasso split up in April 2018.

Jessica Origliasso accused Ruby Rose of "continued harassment" in the months following their breakup. Photo / Instagram

It is not the first time Rose and Origliasso's past relationship has been aired in the public domain. When the musician posted a photo of her kissing her fiance at her sister's wedding last year, Rose commented: "Congratulations, so happy for you both."

Origliasso then accused Rose of "continued harassment" saying she had asked Rose not to contact her for over four months.

She replied to Rose: "You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment."