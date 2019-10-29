Premonition dream

In January 1946, the night before he was to scheduled fly to Tokyo, British air marshal Victor Goddard attended a cocktail party in Shanghai where another officer described a dream in which Goddard had been killed in a plane crash. He said the plane had been carrying three English civilian passengers, two men and a woman, and had experienced icing troubles during the flight and crashed on a shingled beach near mountains. Goddard's flight had had no scheduled passengers, but that night he was asked successively to take two men and a woman with him to Tokyo, all

Nearly silent hairdressing

How to survive lightning

It takes time to grow out your brows

Philadelphia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: