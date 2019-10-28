Chamber Music New Zealand saved its best till last, signing off 2019 with Quatuor Ebene celebrating its own 20th birthday and Beethoven's upcoming 250th. Magnificently.

It was a momentous occasion, with a film-maker and multiple cameras on stage shooting footage for a documentary to be released after these musicians have taken the composer's 16 quartets around the globe.

For two enchanted hours, we were part of the world.

Beethoven's Opus 18 was music for eyes as well as ears and shivered at the ferocity of the Opus 95 quartet.

Cellist Raphael Merlin introduced the encore, intimating that it was our reward for choosing Beethoven over the All Blacks.

Miles Davis' Milestones received the smooth update expected from this hip ensemble, with Merlin tributing Davis' original bass player, Paul Chambers, with energetic strolls up and down his fingerboard.

