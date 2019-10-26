The members of musical collective Fly My Pretties are a who's-who of New Zealand music; there's Hollie Smith, LA Mitchell, Age Pryor, Samuel Flynn Scott and many more. All led by the direction of Barnaby Weir, frontman for The Black Seeds and many other musical manifestations.

In its 15 year history Fly My Pretties has developed a reputation for incredible live performances, and has released six best-selling live albums.

But they've never made a studio album, until now, with the release of The Studio Recordings Part One which captures some of their songs in full polished sonic glory.

We take a listen to some of the album tracks with Barnaby, plus he treats us to a live medley.

Fly My Pretties will be playing a free show in Picton on Saturday 23rd Nov and a special show at Hamilton Gardens on Feb 29. They will also be touring in May 2020. Dates are here.

- RNZ