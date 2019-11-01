Actor Stephen Papps steps into the Canvas Confession Box

GLUTTONY

Gluttony is about more than food and drink - but that's how you like to over-indulge?
Gluttony is probably my favourite sin. You know, wine, meat, stroganoff, mushrooms, spinach, chocolate, chicken … I want it all. I can overeat. The reason I'm not fat is that I have employed an enormous tapeworm. The tapeworm has taken over. I am the tapeworm. I've devoured Stephen Papps, I am just doing a very good impression of him.

You're an actor but in recent years you have been doing stand up comedy as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: