In a bizarre interview promoting his movie concert, Jesus is King, Kanye West covered a lot, from his mental-health hospitalisation and upcoming projects.

But he also revealed an outrageous sex request he made to the people working on his new album.

In the two-hour interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, West spoke about the time he was hospitalised for an "episode", which involved him being handcuffed.

West, who has previously told the public about his bipolar diagnosis and struggles to remain on medication for his mental health, believed being hospitalised "saved his life".

"The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital," he said.

"One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses."

The singer now believes he is a "son of God".

"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I've spread a lot of things," he said.

However, it seems he has taken his new beliefs too seriously while working on Jesus Is King.

Thousands pack into The Gateway in Salt Lake City for Kanye West's "Sunday Service". Photo / AP

"There's times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album," he told Lowe of his collaborators, according to UPROXX.

West also claimed to be a pornography addict in the interview.

"Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, having to kick the habit," West explained.

The rapper also revealed his plans to release a Sunday Service album called Jesus is Born on December 25, Complex reports.

The album will feature West's travelling Christian gospel church concert group that he has been leading and performing with over the last year.