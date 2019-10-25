One Direction fans are in for a treat, as Louis Tomlinson has announced he is coming to New Zealand in his first solo tour.

Along with dropping a music video for his new single, We Made It, the former boy band member revealed that he is going on tour — and Auckland is one of his destinations.

Tomlinson will be performing at Shed 10 on Queens Wharf on April 23, 2020.

The singer shared the exciting announcement on social media.

"Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date. Thanks for everything. Here we go!" he wrote on Twitter.

Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date. Thanks for everything. Here we go! https://t.co/S2V4BhtU92 pic.twitter.com/o5waynvKDY — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 24, 2019

Kiwi fans are equally excited about the musician to coming to Auckland.

louis tomlinson playing SHED 10 in auckland i cant breathe — lauren (@blankspaceIoop) October 24, 2019

Yess! But why nowhere in the South Island of New Zealand?! Do you know how hard it is for everyone to fly up to Auckland for a night?! But I’m gonna be trying anyway! ❤️❤️❤️ — Estelle Batchelor (@EstelleBatchel1) October 24, 2019

I AM SO HYPED LOU HOPEFULLY ILL SEE YOU IN AUCKLAND — 𝒮𝓉𝒶𝒸𝑒𝓎 (@staceypamelaa) October 24, 2019

He will also be visiting Europe, Australia, south America and the United States.

Tickets for the show are going on sale from November 1 on Tomlinson's website.