One Direction fans are in for a treat, as Louis Tomlinson has announced he is coming to New Zealand in his first solo tour.
Along with dropping a music video for his new single, We Made It, the former boy band member revealed that he is going on tour — and Auckland is one of his destinations.
Tomlinson will be performing at Shed 10 on Queens Wharf on April 23, 2020.
The singer shared the exciting announcement on social media.
"Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date. Thanks for everything. Here we go!" he wrote on Twitter.
Kiwi fans are equally excited about the musician to coming to Auckland.
He will also be visiting Europe, Australia, south America and the United States.
Tickets for the show are going on sale from November 1 on Tomlinson's website.