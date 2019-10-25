Sam Neill has taken to social media to document his joy at the some of the original Jurassic Park cast being back together.

"Did I mention, delighted to be working with these old friends again?" he wrote on Twitter.

"It's a dinosaur movie. I am unable to confirm whether Jeff will be taking his shirt off again, sorry. I'm a lot greyer now, but they are much the same."

Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant in a scene from the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Photo / Supplied

The Kiwi actor is reprising his role as Dr Alan Grant in the upcoming Jurassic World 3 movie, directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are also reappearing in their respective roles of Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm.

In a similar post on Neill's Instagram account he wrote that he was also looking forward to working with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, whose characters Owen Grady and Claire Dearing were introduced in 2015's Jurassic World.

Bryce Dallas Howard (L) and Chris Pratt (front) as Claire Dearing and Owen Grady in 2015's Jurassic World. Photo / Supplied

"We always had a ball on the previous [movie], and are sure to again. They (Dern and Goldblum) are the bestest of best company," Neill wrote, alongside an image of the trio.

"I found those boots there the other day, the very same," he added. "Them boots was made for kicking raptors. Thought I should auction them off for charity; might get 10 bucks or something for them."

Neill and Dern last appeared in the franchise's third movie, Jurassic Park III (2001), while Goldblum was in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Laura Dern and Sam Neill in 1993's Jurassic Park. Photo / Supplied

The upcoming film represents the first time the trio have appeared together in one of the franchise's productions since 1993.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to be released in June 2021.