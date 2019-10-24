Kanye West has begun promotion for his new album Jesus is King with some bold claims, even going by Kanye standards.

Over a two-hour interview with ex-pat broadcaster Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show West spoke about finding God, his beef with superstar rapper Drake, his presidential ambitions and made time to give a modest review of his musical talent.

"I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time," West said. "It's not even a question at this point."

He then displayed a lack of understanding of what constitutes factual information.

"It's just a fact," he opined.

West has often hinted at future political ambitions and when asked about those he prophesied.

"There will be a time when I will be President of the US," he said. "And I will remember… any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we're doing."

Elsewhere he tried to pass off his controversial support for Trump and the way he regularly sported a MAGA hat at that time as nothing but a "joke" played by none other than the Almighty himself.

"Now, liberals love art, right? For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God's practical joke to all liberals," he said completely seriously. "Like, nooo, not Kanye!"

West also revealed that he will release a new 'Sunday Service' project on Christmas Day, titled Jesus is Born. It will certainly need to be the second coming to knock Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas album off our stereo on Christmas morning...