Worst dates ever

1.

He arrived 30 minutes late, wearing a

Hello Kitty

bandana Englishman abroad style. Talked about himself all night, didn't ask me a single question, rubbished my food choices. Demanded to see me again. Reader, I didn't marry him.

2.

"I once took someone to a restaurant, bread rolls come out, they put the butter on top of the roll. They looked at me like I was some sort of animal when I cut mine open and put it inside of it."

3.

"Not exactly worst but definitely weirdest. Online chat for ages then finally met and got on great but on way home, thinking through stuff we'd discussed I slowly realised she was my niece (Hadn't divorced her aunt at the time). I must point out, in my defence, my ex-wife was the youngest in her family and her niece was only three or four years younger."

4.

"Out for dinner, my date kept leaning to the left to look over my shoulder — not to see who else was coming into the restaurant, but to look at himself in the mirror behind me."

5.

"A midweek first date at a pub of her choosing. Quickly became apparent everyone else in the small, sparsely-occupied pub was either a close friend or relative of hers and was attentively watching to see how the date was going.There was no second date."

Weird finds in cars

A UK study has described the strangest items left behind in cars that have been sold on by their original owners. Among the forgotten property was a blood transfusion machine, a bag of horse manure and a box of human ashes. The most pleasant surprise for a new owner was probably an envelope with £10,000 ($20,123) in cash, although the seller later showed up to reclaim it.