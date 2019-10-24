Worst dates ever

1.

He arrived 30 minutes late, wearing a

Hello Kitty

bandana Englishman abroad style. Talked about himself all night, didn't ask me a single question, rubbished my food choices. Demanded to see me again. Reader, I didn't marry him.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2.

"I once took someone to a restaurant, bread rolls come out, they put the butter on top of the roll. They looked at me like I was some sort of animal when I cut mine open and put it inside of it."

3.

"Not exactly worst but definitely weirdest. Online chat for ages then finally met and

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weird finds in cars