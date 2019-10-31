Each week we invite music lovers to share the songs that have soundtracked their lives. This week, we speak to poet, author and musician Dominic Hoey aka Tourettes, who has just released his third poetry book I Thought We'd Be Famous.

1. WAITING FOR MY MAN - The Velvet Underground & Nico

Lou Reed and Nico from the Velvet Underground. Photo / Supplied.
Lou Reed and Nico from the Velvet Underground. Photo / Supplied.

My dad got me a Velvet Underground tape for Christmas when I was 7. My parents exposed us to lots of music like this and Patti Smith. This was also the first time I was listening to something with quite complicated lyrics, with their stories, so that piqued

2. BLUE MOON - Elvis Presley

3. FIGHT THE POWER - Public Enemy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. SAILIN' ON - Bad Brains

5. THE FIRE IN WHICH YOU BURN SLOW - Company Flow

6. DAYLIGHT - Aesop Rock

7. ANGLE OF LIST - Loscil