The latest celebrity rift in Hollywood a big one, involving some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, James Gunn, John Favreau, Robert Downey Jr, Natalie Portman and Samuel L Jackson have all weighed in on a war of words because this time, it isn't just about who's dating whose ex and who said something mean about the other on a talk show.

This time it's about art, with Hollywood's new and old schools clashing over what constitutes "real cinema".

It's an argument us mere mortals have been having for years now.

