Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed her personal theory about her Sex and The City character Carrie Bradshaw.

She believes her character Carrie Bradshaw's three friends Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte were just imaginary and only existed inside her head.

She told News Corp Australia: "Sometimes I'm like, we don't even know if Samathana, Miranda, and Charlotte were real,".

Were Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha just in Carrie Bradshaw's head? Photo / Supplied

Parker added: "Think about it: did Carrie make them up? She's telling a story every week. This is her point of view, it's almost always her point of view."

The actress had a key piece of evidence to support her theory: "When Carrie went to Paris and left her computer, for the first time Carrie wasn't telling the story."

Despite Parker's theory, she credits the friendships on the show as the reason for the show's enduring popularity.

Sex and The City ran for six years from 1998 to 2004. Two movies were released based on the show, the first in 2008 and the second in 2010.