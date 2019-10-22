Actor Henry Thomas, known for his role as 10-year-old Elliott in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, has been arrested in Oregon for drinking under the influence of alcohol.

Police received a call from a driver at 8.30pm on Monday night, reporting a car had stopped in the middle of the intersection.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas in the driver's seat passed out behind the wheel.

Police were forced to wake the 48-year-old, and eventually took the ET movie star to the station.

TMZ reported the car didn't smell of alcohol, but Thomas showed suspicions of intoxication.

Thomas' breath alcohol content was not revealed by authorities.

He's been booked for a misdemeanour of driving under the influence.

Thomas is best known as the adorable child actor who portrayed the young protagonist in Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

In the years following his early success, Thomas acted in several TV roles and films.

Most recently, he starred in the Netflix supernatural horror show Haunting of Hill House.