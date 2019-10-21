Five years ago when Home And Away star Kate Ritchie made her Instagram debut, she and her football star husband Stuart Webb were all smiles in selfies on the red carpet for the 2014 TV Week Logies.

But cut to today and Webb is nowhere to be seen on Ritchie's social media feed, and the famous couple have found themselves in the headlines for a different reason as police apply for an apprehended violence order on behalf of Ritchie against her husband.

"Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating an incident at a home in Randwick on Thursday, October 17," a NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au today, ahead of the hearing this Thursday.

READ MORE:

• Cops intervene to protect Home and Away star Kate Ritchie from husband after 'incident'

• Home and Away's Kate Ritchie perfectly shuts down split rumours

• 'You don't get a second chance': Ex-Home And Away star Ryan Kwanten's tragic realisation

Advertisement

As well as the three typical conditions that come with a normal AVO, Webb is also forbidden from approaching or being with his wife "for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs", the temporary order reads.

The AVO has seen the couple dragged into the spotlight today, but it's not the first time their relationship has been under scrutiny.

In December 2017 in an interview with Stellar magazine, Ritchie addressed ongoing rumours her marriage was on the rocks.

"It doesn't hurt my feelings, not anymore. I think in the old days it did. There's no point in getting bogged down about what other people think is happening in my life," she told the magazine.

Ritchie, seven years into her marriage at the time of the interview, then referenced the similar stories her friend and former Home And Away co-star Bec Hewitt copped from the tabloids.

"The only positive in having the magazines write about my love life is that I know the Hewitts are getting a week off," she said, adding she regularly laughs about the rumours with Hewitt, who has been married to tennis champion Lleyton Hewitt for almost 15 years.

"It's me this week! They got you in your tracksuit, did they?" Ritchie joked about their conversations.

Then in March this year, the couple found themselves in the tabloids again after Webb was charged with mid-range drink driving on a suspended licence.

Advertisement

The former NRL star was caught allegedly running a red light near his and Ritchie's Randwick home on March 26. When he was stopped by police, he allegedly blew 0.083.

His case is before the courts however it is not the first time Webb was charged with a drink-driving offence. The former footy player turned chef has previously been sentenced for two separate drink-driving charges after he was caught in March 2012 and December 2017. Webb was fined on both occasions and lost his license for three months in the 2017 incident.

Ritchie attended the Australian Commercial Radio Awards alone on Saturday night, smiling bravely on the red carpet just days after the incident.

At the TV Week Logies in 2014, Ritchie walked the red carpet with her husband with the pair smiling and taking selfies before the show. Ritchie was pregnant with their five-year-old daughter Mae at the time.

Ritchie shot to fame after starting her career on Home And Away as a child star on the long-running soap. She starred as Sally Fletcher in the show for 20 years before leaving Summer Bay in 2008.

Ritchie married Webb in September 2010 with the pair celebrating their nine-year wedding anniversary less than a month ago on September 25.

When Ritchie created her Instagram back in April 2014, her husband was a regular fixture on her social media platform, often appearing in selfies taken by the Aussie actress.

Years later, Webb is virtually non-existent from Ritchie's Instagram.

It's been almost a year since Ritchie posted a picture of her husband to her Instagram, when the former soap star uploaded a happy snap of the couple on November 25, 2018.

But Ritchie's interview with Stellar in 2017 wasn't the last time she had to address the endless speculation.

Last year, Ritchie again addressed it publicly when she spoke to The Australian Women's Weekly about claims her marriage was on the rocks.

"Yes, of course it is wrong," she told the magazine. "Yes, of course it is baseless. But I don't want to say any more about it because I know that if I do then it will breathe life into it again and I don't want to do that.

"I have had to learn not to let it affect. So I consciously refuse to let it affect me."

Attempts were made to contact Webb for comment.