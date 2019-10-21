Miley Cyrus has been criticised by fans after her controversial comments during an Instagram Live with her boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The singer said: "I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys are evil, but that's not true."

"You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**** out there, you just gotta find them."

Her comments offended fans who say her words were insulting towards gay and bisexual women.

"Miley, this is so not it. Women don't 'have to be gay' because they can't find a good person with a d***, " one person tweeted.

"People aren't queer because they 'gave up' on men. This is so insulting."

Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”.

Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend.

People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men.

This is so insulting. pic.twitter.com/lAzcEjHRcB — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) October 21, 2019

Another person wrote: "Miley really said ' you don't have to be gay there are good guys out there' like its a choice?"

Cyrus has been outspoken about her sexuality in the past, and told Vanity Fair "a big part of my pride and identity is being a queer person,".

She has since clarified her comments, saying "I was talking sh** about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of."