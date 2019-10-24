WATCH

Rhythm and Flow is the reality talent competition I didn't know I needed, purely because it's brutally honest. The show is searching for the next big rap star and features T.I, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and a whole host of rap legends as judges and mentors. And while the American Idols are still pretending it's solely about talent, Rhythm and Flow makes no secret of the fact that it's straight up looking for a star who will amass followers and make money. Full stop. There's no time for sob stories because "every rapper has a sad story", it's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.