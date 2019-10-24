WATCH

Rhythm and Flow is the reality talent competition I didn't know I needed, purely because it's brutally honest. The show is searching for the next big rap star and features T.I, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and a whole host of rap legends as judges and mentors. And while the American Idols are still pretending it's solely about talent, Rhythm and Flow makes no secret of the fact that it's straight up looking for a star who will amass followers and make money. Full stop. There's no time for sob stories because "every rapper has a sad story", it's just down to what each rapper brings to the mic.



LISTEN

I've been on a massive podcast binge for the last couple of weeks and have finally started on Dax Shepard's hit series Armchair Expert. Here, Shepard sits down with his fellow celebrities for an in-depth chat about their lives and careers but also about the realities of fame. These stars get real about everything from the industry to parenting to mental health and addiction. It's an eye-opening look into the pitfalls of perceived success but also the wonderful ways in which celebs support and love one another. Maybe they are just like us after all!

LEARN

Speaking of podcast bingeing: One of my favourite podcasts, Still Processing, is back and just as good as ever. ICYMI, it features New York Times culture commentators Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham, dissecting the latest movements in pop culture as they relate to black culture. It's smart and insightful and – refreshingly in this cancel culture age - makes an effort to examine all sides of an issue. The most recent episode is particularly great because it's all about what an underrated queen J.Lo is, and why she's so important to pop culture. Please check it out. For J.Lo.

EXPERIENCE

This Labour Weekend, Auckland's Silo Park is hosting Te Whāinga: A Culture Lab on Civility. It's a four-day pop-up exhibition - kicking off tomorrow - featuring a collective of local and international artists and their takes on the term "civility" - i.e. what it means to co-exist within communities and humanity as a whole. Visitors can immerse themselves in new and original art experiences, performances and interactive activities while also educating and challenging themselves. If nothing else, it's a chance to check out some art, support some local talent and enjoy your Labour Weekend down by the water.