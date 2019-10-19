A new batch of contestants are ready to bake like they've never baked before when The Great Kiwi Bake Off returns next month.

The show's ingredients have been tweaked slightly resulting in a super sized new season.

This time around the 10 contestants will face three challenges, Technical, Signature and Showstopper, in each 90 minute episode.

The amateur bakers have been plucked from around the country and vary in age, starting at 19 and going through to 58.

The ever popular hosts Madeline Sami and Hayley Sproull both return, as do the show's judges Dean Brettschneider and Sue Fleischl.

The show will be popped out of the oven on Sunday, 3 November, at 7:00pm on TVNZ 2 and also streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.