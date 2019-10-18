Earlier this year, Netflix started doing something it had not done since it began streaming shows of its own in 2012: disclosing viewership figures for its original series and movies.

The streaming giant, which has more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, didn't make a big deal of it, tucking the data into its quarterly letters to shareholders since January.

By Wednesday afternoon, with the release of its third-quarter earnings for 2019, Netflix had gone public with the viewership data for a year's worth of its most-watched original movies and television shows, from last October through last month.

And a pair

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.