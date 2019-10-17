Taika Waititi appeared on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new film Jojo Rabbit, and he mocked the talk show host for his made-up nickname for New Zealanders.

He admitted to the talk show host there was "no real way to pitch" his latest movie, which is about a boy in Hitler Youth whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler.

"I'm from New Zealand, we're useless at pitching," he said.

Kimmel said: "The New Zealish aren't good at pitching, huh?" and Waititi wasn't a fan of the invented label.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Watch: Taika Waititi destroys Knives Out set while trying to hug Chris Evans

• Former 'seaweed diver' Taika Waititi receives prestigious Ebert Director Award at the Toronto International Film Festival

• Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi confirmed to star in next Suicide Squad movie

• Premium - Why Taika Waititi made Hitler comedy Jojo Rabbit in the age of Trump

Waititi gave Kimmel a disapproving look: "The New Zealish?"

"We're not good at knowing things about other countries," Kimmel said.

Waititi added: "Or words."

The filmmaker said he sent the script for Jojo Rabbit to various different studios, and after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Fox Searchlight approached him to make the movie. There was one condition though: he had to play Adolf Hitler in the film.

During the talk show segment, the director confirmed his character Korg from Thor: Ragnarok will return in the Thor franchise's fourth installment.

He said: "My character's coming back, Korg." The studio audience erupted into cheers.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due for release in 2021, and Jojo Rabbit is released in New Zealand on October 24.