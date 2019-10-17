Taika Waititi appeared on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new film Jojo Rabbit, and he mocked the talk show host for his made-up nickname for New Zealanders.

He admitted to the talk show host there was "no real way to pitch" his latest movie, which is about a boy in Hitler Youth whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler.

"I'm from New Zealand, we're useless at pitching," he said.

Kimmel said: "The New Zealish aren't good at pitching, huh?" and Waititi wasn't a fan of the invented label.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Watch: Taika Waititi destroys Knives Out set while trying to hug Chris Evans
Former 'seaweed diver' Taika Waititi receives prestigious Ebert Director Award at the Toronto International Film Festival
Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi confirmed to star in next Suicide Squad movie
Premium - Why Taika Waititi made Hitler comedy Jojo Rabbit in the age of Trump

Waititi gave Kimmel a disapproving look: "The New Zealish?"

"We're not good at knowing things about other countries," Kimmel said.

Waititi added: "Or words."

The filmmaker said he sent the script for Jojo Rabbit to various different studios, and after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Fox Searchlight approached him to make the movie. There was one condition though: he had to play Adolf Hitler in the film.

During the talk show segment, the director confirmed his character Korg from Thor: Ragnarok will return in the Thor franchise's fourth installment.

He said: "My character's coming back, Korg." The studio audience erupted into cheers.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due for release in 2021, and Jojo Rabbit is released in New Zealand on October 24.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.