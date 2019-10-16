Sir Billy Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013, but the 76-year-old is determined to not let it define him.

"I think there's a lot of people who become Parkinson's disease, that have no other facets of their life.

"I won't be defined by it."

The Scottish comedian told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB his New Zealand born wife, psychologist and comedian Pamela Stephenson is an "absolute godsend."

"I couldn't live without her," he said. "She's astonishingly patient - a lot more patient than I thought she was going to be."

"I'm very fond of New Zealand," he said.

The comedian tries to remain positive about living with Parkinson's. He has found people are always willing to help when he needs it.

"You'll always find a way around it, I have no complaints at all."

"The other day I bought some stuff in a restaurant and I couldn't get my money back into my wallet, and the waiter took my money out of my hand and put it in my wallet, there was no big deal about it."

Connolly announced his retirement from stand-up comedy in December last year, after fifty years of performing. But when Hosking asked him if he missed the stage, Connolly said he has no regrets about retiring.

"No, I miss it a lot less than I thought I would.

"I had a great career," he said.

"I've done it, and that's it, it's dead easy."

Connolly's new book Tall Tales and Wee Stories is out now.