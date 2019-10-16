The Scottish Rugby Union's grizzling at the Rugby World Cup did not impress fan Mike Smith. He told NewsThump after the Scots had been put to the sword by a resolute Japan: "If the game had been called off we'd have had four years of bemoaning bad luck for not winning the World Cup, but because they made us play the game we're now subject to nothing but ridicule."

What is your unbelievable but true experience?

"I worked at a popular theme park in the UK as a ride assistant on the River Rapids rides. Two young lads who had obviously been drinking got on and it was clear they were going to be a pain in the neck. As their raft came towards the end, they both were running around the outsides of it. The raft hits the wall and they both fell in the water. This is near the lift section of the ride which if they'd been snagged would have torn them up badly. I ran down and God knows how, managed to pull them both out. The same day, after I finish work, on my way home I follow a car that is all over the place. The car hits a kerb and flips onto its roof. I stop my car, run across, yank the doors open and pull both the the occupants out. Same two lads." (Via Reddit.com)

Electric kiss

"About 16 years ago, my then 2-year-old daughter was madly in love with newsreader John Campbell," writes Gavin of Greenhithe. "One night she decided to give him a kiss and the static from the TV screen sent her flying across the room and dumped her unceremoniously on her backside, with the most startled "what the hell was that" look on her face. I was crying with laughter for hours."

