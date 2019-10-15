Supermodel Bella Hadid has been declared as the world's most beautiful woman following a scientific study into what constitutes as a "perfect face".

The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35 per cent "accurate" to a measurement of physical perfection that dates back to ancient Greece.

Hadid's eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came the closest to the Greek's Golden Ratio of Beauty - a mathematical equation devised by ancient Greeks to try measure beauty.

Beyonce Knowles came in a close second with a 92.44 per cent match to the measurements.

Actress Amber Heard came in third with 91.85 per cent and pop star Ariana Grande was fourth with 91.81 per cent.

The rankings were compiled using computerised mapping techniques by a Harley St facial cosmetic surgeon named Dr Julian De Silva.

"Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," De Silva said.

"She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 per cent, is only 0.3 per cent away from being the perfect shape."

"These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery."