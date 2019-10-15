MediaWorks has refused to comment on a report that reality television series Married at First Sight New Zealand has been axed from Three next year.

The media company today confirmed that Guy Williams' new comedy show New Zealand Today has been cancelled.

The long-running current affairs comedy series 7 Days will also have substantially less air-time next year, with 32 episodes being slashed to 12.

READ MORE:

• Former MAFS NZ bride Aimee Collins hits out at show, slams producers for putting her 'life in direct danger'

• Anna Murray: Why Married at First Sight needs to be cancelled - and now

• 'Shocked and appalled': TV wife of MAFS contestant Chris Mansfield speaks, is in emotional state

• Axed Married At First Sight NZ contestant Chris Mansfield no longer employed by beer company

Advertisement

The announcement came after the Spinoff reported this morning that the controversial reality TV show Married at First Sight New Zealand and New Zealand Today will not be returning to our small screens in 2020.

However, MediaWorks did not comment on the future of the reality television series.

"7 Days is an integral and much-valued part of the Three brand and for New Zealand,

it is a local comedy institution," MediaWorks said in a statement to the Herald.

"The talent both behind and in front of the camera are simply best in class. Unfortunately, like all free to air content, it is not immune to the pressure we all face as industry in protecting and enhancing New Zealand and New Zealand stories on screen.

"And for next year, we have decided to rest the show for the first part of the year returning it in the back half of 2020 for a 12 ep run - timed around the NZ and US elections."

Speaking about Williams' show the network said: "NZ Today has been a great performer for Three and we have been thrilled with the response to it. However, in the same vein as our decision with 7 Days, we have had to make a tough call.

"Unfortunately this means we will not be renewing it for next year."

Thanks for the support! #NewZealandToday has by all accounts been a huge success!

Except for the account of being cancelled.

At least TV3 had the decency to cut us at what was probably the high point of our careers. Someone will want us, right guys?

Right?

Guys...

Right? — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) October 15, 2019

Williams told the Spinoff he was given little notice about the cancellation of his show and "shocked" by the announcement as he was meant to be applying for funding this week.